'Not going to be defining': Tony Mowbray makes West Brom 'free hit' claim ahead of Burnley clash

Tony Mowbray has described West Brom’s clash against Burnley tonight as a “free hit” for his side.

Despite playing 45 minutes with 10 men on Saturday, the Baggies cemented their place in the Championship play-offs with a 1-0 win against QPR.

With a home game against struggling Hull City to come on Saturday, Mowbray believes the pressure is off his side at Turf Moor tonight.

"We need to keep going, we need to back it up. The next one's always the most important one,” he said.

"Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds are running away a little bit, but it feels like we can throw punches, see how good we can be. If we get beat it's not going to be defining to our season. Hull City is going to be more defining. "There will be changes. While we will go to Burnley and have a real go, we have to make sure three points are paramount against Hull. Hopefully we pick up something at Burnley – three points as well – hopefully the fanbase understands that some games you can target.

"That's why these games at home we play with two wingers, we attack, get the ball to creative players and eliminate their players. Away from home with less possession you have to be more solid and conscientious out of possession rather than in it.

"We can go to Burnley on Tuesday night with that confidence like we did at Elland Road, almost like a free hit on the back of three points.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Tony Mowbray, Manager of West Bromwich Albion, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Oxford United FC at The Hawthorns on February 22, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"If you're going to get to the play-offs or promotion these games, QPR and Hull with no disrespect, are ones you should be targeting to win.

"Whereas Burnley is almost like a free hit, nobody can score against them let alone beat them. Our challenge is to go and score some goals and show the team we are, how we can play differently to a lot of teams that go to the top teams and defend in a lot of numbers. Hopefully we can play our positive brand of football."