'Not dead and buried': Skipper Josh Brownhill makes claim about Burnley's slim survival chances

Vincent Kompany’s men remain seven points adrift of safety ahead of a must-win clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

While Palace picked up a useful point at Everton on Monday night, they are one of a clutch of sides that could be drawn into the relegation battle.

For the Clarets, they simply must win to stand any chance of pulling off an likely comeback in their fight against the drop.

But while there’s still a chance, Brownhill insists he and his teammates will be fighting until the very end.

“It’s the best league in the world and we’ve definitely found that out this year,” he told Clarets+.

“It’s been a tough, tough season. But we’re not dead and buried, there’s still a chance for us.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Josh Brownhill of Burnley during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“There’s a good run of games coming up and there’s no better time to put it right with the next game that comes our way.

“Hopefully we can go on a run. It’s probably hard for people to look at that and think we can be positive, but for us there are positives there. There is still confidence there.

“We will reflect on this, we know it wasn’t good enough but we will put it to bed and move onto the next one.”

Given everyone involved concedes the display was far from good enough, Brownhill now wants to see a reaction from his side.

“We’ve just got to review the Arsenal game and the things we can do better and work on that this week,” the 28-year-old added.“We’ve got a great chance to go to Palace and put on a performance, but it’s the Premier League. You can’t expect any result in this division.

“They’re a good team, especially at home, and they’ve got some good players so it’s not going to be easy at all.