Vincent Kompany's firm message to Burnley players following Arsenal thrashing

The Clares suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s men on Saturday in what was arguably their worst performance of the season.

While Kompany didn’t shy away from how poor his side were against the Gunners, he knows they can’t afford to dwell on what was a humbling experience in front of their own fans.

“I’ve been in football long enough to know how these types of games give you that really bad feeling when you leave the stadium. But we have to focus now on building that energy back up,” he said.

“I know it would be easy now for a lot of people to write us off. That’s fine. It’s not who we need right now, and I mean the outside world. But who we need is our own fans, our own players and definitely the staff to portray that energy that we need to ensure we’re ready for the next game.

“We want to fight for this.”

While many have now written Burnley off this season, with relegation now seemingly an inevitability, Kompany insists the mentality is still there to fight for survival.

“The belief is still there, of course,” he added.

“We can’t dwell on this game. We played against a very good side, they were better than us. Now we move on.

“All eyes are on Palace now. This game wasn’t good, but we’ve had plenty of games to go back to and focus again on that last step, which for us is getting results.

“We have a week now to work and to show who we want to show we are. The Crystal Palace game is a massive game.

“We can keep dwelling on this game but we can’t let it define us.”

After facing title challengers Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks, Burnley do at least have some more winnable fixtures coming on the horizon, starting with Palace next Saturday.