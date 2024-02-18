Chris Sutton likens hapless Burnley defending during Arsenal defeat to 'Under-5 football'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets suffered their heaviest defeat of an already miserable season on Saturday with a 5-0 loss to Mikel Arteta’s title challengers.

Co-commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5Live Sport, Chris Sutton witnessed a moment he could scarcely believe for Arsenal’s fifth and final goal, which was scored by Kai Havertz.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German was left unmarked from a throw-in by Dara O’Shea, allowing the former Chelsea man to nutmeg Hannes Delcroix before firing past James Trafford.

Sutton was scathing of Burnley’s defending, describing it “as bad as it gets”.

“Burnley have struggled. It’s been a really difficult afternoon for them,” Sutton said.

“For the fifth goal, it’s Under-5 defending. You can’t be offside from a throw-in. It’s like they’re trying to play Havertz offside, it’s quite incredible. He just drifts in, plays a little nutmeg on the Burnley defender and it’s such a composed finish.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless my eyes are deceiving me, Burnley are trying to play Havertz offside. That’s as bad as it gets. It’s as cheap a goal as you can give away.

“Vincent Kompany said in his programme notes before the game ‘we have belief, we have the hunger’, well I’m not so sure they have that belief anymore.

“It’s whether a defeat like this is a knockout blow for Burnley. They had little hope before this game but this one is a real sore one.