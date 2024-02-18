Chris Sutton likens hapless Burnley defending during Arsenal defeat to 'Under-5 football'
The Clarets suffered their heaviest defeat of an already miserable season on Saturday with a 5-0 loss to Mikel Arteta’s title challengers.
Co-commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5Live Sport, Chris Sutton witnessed a moment he could scarcely believe for Arsenal’s fifth and final goal, which was scored by Kai Havertz.
The German was left unmarked from a throw-in by Dara O’Shea, allowing the former Chelsea man to nutmeg Hannes Delcroix before firing past James Trafford.
Sutton was scathing of Burnley’s defending, describing it “as bad as it gets”.
“Burnley have struggled. It’s been a really difficult afternoon for them,” Sutton said.
“For the fifth goal, it’s Under-5 defending. You can’t be offside from a throw-in. It’s like they’re trying to play Havertz offside, it’s quite incredible. He just drifts in, plays a little nutmeg on the Burnley defender and it’s such a composed finish.
“Unless my eyes are deceiving me, Burnley are trying to play Havertz offside. That’s as bad as it gets. It’s as cheap a goal as you can give away.
“Vincent Kompany said in his programme notes before the game ‘we have belief, we have the hunger’, well I’m not so sure they have that belief anymore.
“It’s whether a defeat like this is a knockout blow for Burnley. They had little hope before this game but this one is a real sore one.
"They didn’t offer anywhere near enough going forwards but defensively they were carved to pieces.”