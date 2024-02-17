Vincent Kompany provides update on Aaron Ramsey after Burnley man stretchered off with oxygen vs Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second-half was delayed by around five minutes after Ramsey required medical attention for what looked to be a horror injury.

Physios from both teams entered the pitch to attend to Ramsey, who was writhing around in pain.

It looked to be a relatively innocuous challenge that caused it, with the 21-year-old being floored by a tangling of legs more than anything. But the former Aston Villa man appeared to land awkwardly on his knee.

Ramsey was eventually able to sit up before he was stretchered off the pitch just after the hour mark.

Kompany admits the outlook looks bleak for his midfielder, but is keeping his fingers crossed for good news.

“It didn’t look good,” he said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Ramsey of Burnley receives medical treatment and is stretchered off during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"I can only hope for it not to be as bad as it looked and for him to hopefully have a speedy recovery.

“But I can’t say too much more at the moment.”

When asked what exactly happened, Kompany added: “I can see what everyone saw, it looked like something happened with his knee but it’s too early to know.”

Arsenal's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account also sent positive thoughts to Ramsey, posting: "There's been a significant stoppage in play which ends with Burnley's Aaron Ramsey leaving the pitch on a stretcher following an awkward landing. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Aaron".