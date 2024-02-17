'Not good enough': Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's heavy defeat to Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets dished up one of their worst performances of what has already been a miserable season to lose 5-0 to Mikel Arteta’s men.

Kompany had no excuses for the dismal display but refused to place too much criticism on his players.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t not good enough. Arsenal were better than us in every department today,” he said.

“It’s a tough one to take on the chin. You look back at the last 10 or 15 games, we were always able to draw on positives from the games but today is one we have to take on the chin and probably say less and make sure you get the energy back in the team for the next game, because that’s all we have to focus on now.

“You do get days like this sometimes. When you have a day like this, and where we are in the league, you get punished and the gap shows.

“To stay in games, to have a chance of getting results it takes really good performances collectively and individually. That’s what we’ve seen for a while now but today wasn’t a good day for us.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal just took four minutes to open the scoring through Odegaard and, holding a two-goal lead at the break, added a third within two minutes of the restart.

The start to both halves set the tone for what was a miserable afternoon at Turf Moor.

“When you have a season and you’re at the bottom of the league, you can write a story about every type of goal,” Kompany added.

“It’s something that would be wrong for me to start nit-picking what has happened with every goal. That doesn’t explain the story of this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Liverpool game you can say two set-piece goals but otherwise you play a very good game and you have two big chances to get a result.