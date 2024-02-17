'Not good enough': Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's heavy defeat to Arsenal
The Clarets dished up one of their worst performances of what has already been a miserable season to lose 5-0 to Mikel Arteta’s men.
Kompany had no excuses for the dismal display but refused to place too much criticism on his players.
“It wasn’t not good enough. Arsenal were better than us in every department today,” he said.
“It’s a tough one to take on the chin. You look back at the last 10 or 15 games, we were always able to draw on positives from the games but today is one we have to take on the chin and probably say less and make sure you get the energy back in the team for the next game, because that’s all we have to focus on now.
“You do get days like this sometimes. When you have a day like this, and where we are in the league, you get punished and the gap shows.
“To stay in games, to have a chance of getting results it takes really good performances collectively and individually. That’s what we’ve seen for a while now but today wasn’t a good day for us.”
Arsenal just took four minutes to open the scoring through Odegaard and, holding a two-goal lead at the break, added a third within two minutes of the restart.
The start to both halves set the tone for what was a miserable afternoon at Turf Moor.
“When you have a season and you’re at the bottom of the league, you can write a story about every type of goal,” Kompany added.
“It’s something that would be wrong for me to start nit-picking what has happened with every goal. That doesn’t explain the story of this game.
“The Liverpool game you can say two set-piece goals but otherwise you play a very good game and you have two big chances to get a result.
“Today? That’s not the case. That’s why the only focus for me is not to let this game drag or dwell and have full energy towards the next game.”