Very few of Vincent Kompany’s players came away with any sort of credit.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 5/10
Not necessarily at fault for any of the goals, but it’s another heavy, heavy defeat. At least he dived the right way for Saka’s penalty. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Lorenz Assignon - 4/10
Struggled against Martinelli and conceded the penalty for Arsenal’s second. Perhaps there was no contact, but he didn’t need to commit himself. Photo: David Price
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Not individually at fault for any of the five goals, but part of a defence that shipped five. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10
Similar story to O'Shea. Brought off fairly early but Kompany could have hooked off any of his starting XI. Photo: Matt McNulty