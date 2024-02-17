News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Arsenal as five 4/10s dished out following miserable thrashing - gallery

Burnley dished up one of their worst performances of the season to lose 5-0 at home to Arsenal.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT

The Clarets were guilty of a lack of fight and purpose as they put to the sword by Mikel Arteta’s title challengers in emphatic fashion.

Very few of Vincent Kompany’s players came away with any sort of credit.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Not necessarily at fault for any of the goals, but it’s another heavy, heavy defeat. At least he dived the right way for Saka’s penalty.

1. James Trafford - 5/10

Not necessarily at fault for any of the goals, but it’s another heavy, heavy defeat. At least he dived the right way for Saka’s penalty. Photo: Marc Atkins

Struggled against Martinelli and conceded the penalty for Arsenal’s second. Perhaps there was no contact, but he didn’t need to commit himself.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 4/10

Struggled against Martinelli and conceded the penalty for Arsenal’s second. Perhaps there was no contact, but he didn’t need to commit himself. Photo: David Price

Not individually at fault for any of the five goals, but part of a defence that shipped five.

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Not individually at fault for any of the five goals, but part of a defence that shipped five. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Similar story to O'Shea. Brought off fairly early but Kompany could have hooked off any of his starting XI.

4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10

Similar story to O'Shea. Brought off fairly early but Kompany could have hooked off any of his starting XI. Photo: Matt McNulty

