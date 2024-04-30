'Not backing down': Dara O'Shea discusses Burnley's survival chances after turnaround in form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That was the message from Dara O’Shea after the Clarets reduced the gap to safety to just two points following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

There is, however, only three games remaining, giving Kompany’s men precious time to leapfrog both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

But Burnley are the side in form at the minute, losing just one of their last eight games.

When asked if the Clarets have enough time remaining to finish the job, O’Shea said: “I hope so, I believe so and I think the lads do too.

“There’s been that real emphasis and I think it shows in our recent performances, our run of games, we’re not giving up, we’re not backing down.

“Only losing one in eight is massive for us, it’s our best run of the season. So to come at the end when it’s most important is great, I just hope we haven’t left it too late.”

Burnley salvaged a point at Old Trafford thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late penalty, after Antony had given the home side a 79th-minute lead.

While the Clarets were relieved to not come away empty-handed, there was still a feeling they could have come away with more.

“It was a mad game,” O’Shea said. “I think we’re disappointed we didn’t win the game, but we’re also happy that we didn’t lose.

“To go a goal behind and then to score, I’m really proud of everyone. There are also a lot of chances we missed today.”

Burnley will have mixed feelings over their missed chances. While on the one hand it’s frustrating to miss so many big opportunities, it’s also a big positive that they continue to create so many in the first place.

“Yeah, definitely, it’s a bit of both,” O’Shea added.

“We’ve been creating a lot of chances of late against the big teams, putting it on them, which is important for us.

“We’re really happy to be getting in the positions we are and putting stress on our opponents.