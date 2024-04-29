Bristol City boss discusses bringing Burnley man back on a permanent deal after loan spell
and live on Freeview channel 276
The attacking midfielder has spent the second half of the season with the Championship outfit, making nine appearances in total.
It’s been a stint marred by injury, but Manning says he’s still seen enough.
While Manning would love to bring Twine back to Bristol City on a permanent basis, he admits the decision is out of his hands.
"It's tough, ultimately he is not our player,” he told the Bristol Post.
“It is one of those where the discussions have to happen for me to see what it looks like, whether it is possible.
"Burnley might not want to do it, there are so many permutations to that. At the minute I have no idea.
"I would love to work with him. I think he fits the club and profile of player we have got but there are so many challenges that go into it.
"For me, he has been great. I think he has got another level he can go to, I think he has starting to show that and he fits what we are trying to do."
Twine, whose contract at Turf Moor runs until 2026, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Hull City.
He made 26 appearances for the Tigers, scoring four times.
The former MK Dons man, who made the move to Turf Moor in 2022 for a £4m fee, scored three times in 18 appearances during Burnley’s Championship title win.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.