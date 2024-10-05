'Nobody could begrudge us': Preston North End boss delivers his verdict on Burnley stalemate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Heckingbottom felt no-one could have begrudged his Preston North End side had they come away from Burnley with three points.

While PNE had the better of the first-half, creating two of three good openings, Burnley dominated the ball in the second period but were once again guilty of lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

Given how well his side defended, Heckingbottom was delighted with the performance.

“I am really pleased with the performance from start to finish,” he said. “I think if we came away with three points, nobody could begrudge us that.

“First half, we were really good with and without the ball. Second half became more of a war of attrition.

“We didn’t get in behind them, or keep the ball, as often as we would’ve liked to. Burnley didn’t get in our box as often as they would’ve liked.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Preston North End, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England.

“It had a much more derby feel to it and probably became a more difficult game to manage for the ref.

“We came to a really good team, tough place to come and been on the front foot. We really took the game to them, which is how we want to play every game.

“We had some yellows and a couple carried over from the first half. The game now, it is so tough to manage that because you don’t really know what you are going to get booked for.”

Preston were also denied a goal during the first-half when Emil Riis’ strike from a quick free-kick was ruled out for offside.

Replays on Sky Sports, however, showed the Preston man was clearly on.

“Everyone has told me it’s onside. I have not seen it,” Heckingbottom said.

“What is frustrating is how hard you work, they then recognise it’s on, set it up and deliver it.

“My first thought when I saw it live was that he was offside. To be told it is not is disappointing for me, disappointing for them and disappointing for the fans.

“It won’t be reflected in the data but I think, if that had gone in and we’d have got three points, nobody could begrudge us that.”