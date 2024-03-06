'No miracle recipe': Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's shortcomings at both ends of the pitch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after the Clarets produced a dominant display against Bournemouth at the weekend, only to lose yet again.

The hosts produced 20 attempts on the Cherries goal, yet were unable to find a way past Neto.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Burnley were once again punished for some poor defending when Justin Kluivert capitalised on a defensive mix-up to fire Andoni Iraoloa’s side into an early lead against the run of play.

Kompany has consistently claimed performances this season have been competitive, yet admits his side is lacking in both boxes.

When asked how to change that, the Belgian said: “It doesn’t have a miracle recipe.

“The key thing is to keep faith in your players. I said to them I can fully put my name to this performance and I can fully be accountable for every aspect of it, the failures and the positives. I have no issue with it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks dejected after the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was more difficult for us as a group to accept the Crystal Palace performance. It’s not something that was coming but it happened in an important moment.

“Now the side of scoring a goal or keeping the ball out of the net, it’s really as simple as believing as the players will turn the corner. Believe that they’re able to do it.

“It’s a part of the game that is inherent to the player.”