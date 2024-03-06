'No miracle recipe': Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's shortcomings at both ends of the pitch
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after the Clarets produced a dominant display against Bournemouth at the weekend, only to lose yet again.
The hosts produced 20 attempts on the Cherries goal, yet were unable to find a way past Neto.
At the other end, Burnley were once again punished for some poor defending when Justin Kluivert capitalised on a defensive mix-up to fire Andoni Iraoloa’s side into an early lead against the run of play.
Kompany has consistently claimed performances this season have been competitive, yet admits his side is lacking in both boxes.
When asked how to change that, the Belgian said: “It doesn’t have a miracle recipe.
“The key thing is to keep faith in your players. I said to them I can fully put my name to this performance and I can fully be accountable for every aspect of it, the failures and the positives. I have no issue with it.
“It was more difficult for us as a group to accept the Crystal Palace performance. It’s not something that was coming but it happened in an important moment.
“Now the side of scoring a goal or keeping the ball out of the net, it’s really as simple as believing as the players will turn the corner. Believe that they’re able to do it.
“It’s a part of the game that is inherent to the player.”
Burnley have shipped 60 goals in just 27 games, a record only worsened by Sheffield United. Only the Blades have scored fewer too.