Newcastle United expert outlines what Burnley can expect from new signing Martin Dubravka

Burnley have themselves a new number one: Martin Dubravka.

The experienced goalkeeper makes the move to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee from Newcastle United, signing a one-year deal.

He replaces James Trafford, who recently re-joined Manchester City in a £31m deal, plus add-ons and a sell-on.

Dubravka joined Newcastle from Sparta Prague in 2018 following an initial loan spell. He made 179 appearances during that time.

But what sort of goalkeeper is he?

We caught up with Joe Buck, who covers Newcastle United for the Shields Gazette, to gain a greater insight into what Burnley fans can expect from their new man:

What sort of goalkeeper is he? What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Dubravka spent eight years with Newcastle in total (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Dubravka’s strength has always been his shot-stopping. Particularly during his first few years at Newcastle United under defensively minded coaches like Steve Bruce and Rafa Benitez, Dubravka’s goal was often peppered with shots and I can’t think of many, if any, matches where he let the side down in that time.

As Burnley fans will know, Nick Pope is a better shot-stopper than Dubravka, but the Slovakian is better with the ball at his feet. Newcastle United’s move for Aaron Ramsdale shows that they want to develop that build-up from the back and whilst Eddie Howe has opted for Pope over Dubravka throughout his time as head coach, it can’t be denied that the most defensively solid football they have played in the last two years came when Dubravka came into the team in December of last year when Pope was injured.

During that time, Newcastle United won nine-straight games in all competitions, with Dubravka collecting six clean sheets in that time. A large part of that came because the defence was more settled and looked a lot calmer with Dubravka behind them.

The most notable of Dubravka’s weaknesses, from a purely eye test perspective, is that sometimes he is easily beaten by shots from an angle that go across his body. He can also, at times, be a little tentative coming for crosses.

How would you sum up his Newcastle career?

Dubravka should leave a very good legacy. Between 2018 and 2022, when he was replaced as first-choice by Pope, he was one of the main reasons they were able to beat the drop.

As a shotstopper during that time, there were few better in the Premier League. His performances during the middle of last season were also brilliant and fans will have fond memories of his last contributions on Tyneside.

His decision to join Manchester United on-loan during the first half of the 2022/23 season left a bitter taste in the mouth of some fans who saw that move as Dubravka jumping ship as soon as he lost his place as a regular starter. He then had a patchy time during the early part of 2024 - but in truth Dubravka was one of a number of players that struggled greatly for form in that period.

I hope that fans remember Dubravka for his first four years and final year at St James’ Park, rather than a difficult period in 2022 - 2024.

Do you think he's more than good enough to be a regular number one at Premier League level?

I think for this season certainly. Burnley will obviously have one goal in mind and that is to avoid relegation.

Dubravka is a good shot stopper and someone who has proven to be more than capable at this level. Had this question been asked a year ago, I may have given a different answer, but I can’t stress enough just how impressive he was during the winter months as he reminded everyone just how good of a goalkeeper he can be on his day.

Do you see this as a good move for him?

I think it’s certainly a good move for Dubravka. He would be third-choice at St James’ Park so anywhere he can play Premier League football again on a regular basis is a good move for a 36-year-old.

He’s also decent with the ball at his feet. Is he at the same level as James Trafford as a goalkeeper or in possession of the ball? Probably not.

But as a goalkeeper that will instill confidence in a defence that’s new to the Premier League? He’s definitely got that.

I know he's a goalkeeper, but should Burnley fans have any concerns over his age?

I don’t think so if Dubravka is seen purely as a stop-gap this season. Having him to play in the Premier League whilst Burnley either look for a long-term replacement or to give themselves time to develop Max Weiss is not a bad option.

