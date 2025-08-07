'Massive': Scott Parker lauds Burnley's coup signing of Kyle Walker from Manchester City
That’s according to Clarets boss Scott Parker, who has been left impressed with what he’s seen from the vastly experienced right-back so far this summer.
Despite Burnley delivering a below-par display at Stoke City at the weekend during their 1-0 defeat, Walker was their standout performer. It came off the back of a solid first outing for the Clarets against Huddersfield Town the previous week.
Given Walker’s career to date – a serial winner who has been capped 96 times by England – it should come as no real surprise that the 35-year-old has started off well at Turf Moor.
But an underwhelming loan spell in Italy with AC Milan and a poor performance for the Three Lions against Senegal in June led to suggestions that Walker may be well past his best.
Parker, however, doesn’t see things that way, suggesting the full-back will be a huge part of Burnley’s fight against relegation in the Premier League this coming season.
“It’s a massive signing for us and I’m delighted to get him,” he told the Burnley Express.
"He brings his experience and his quality. I think we've seen that over the last couple of games against Huddersfield and again today [against Stoke].
"He brings vast experience, so I’m pleased to have him here. It will help us no end. It will help on the field, it will help off it too with his experience.
“I'm really looking forward to continue working with him.”