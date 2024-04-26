Muric, Koleosho and Foster: Burnley injury latest ahead of Manchester United clash
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany revealed after last weekend’s win against Sheffield United that the striker had been “touch and go” ahead of the fixture.
The South African started the game, however, and went on to score during Burnley’s emphatic 4-1 victory.
The 23-year-old was forced off during the second-half, however, limping off to be replaced by David Fofana.
But Kompany, speaking ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash against Manchester United, confirmed Foster is “fine” – with the striker training all week.
Arijanet Muric, who also appeared to be signalling to the bench at Bramall Lane that he had a problem, is also fit.
Kompany hinted last week that Luca Koleosho could soon make his long-awaited comeback having not featured since the start of December as a result of a serious knee problem.
He didn’t feature against Sheffield United though and when asked if the winger could be involved at Old Trafford this weekend, Kompany said: “There’s no change for now.”
Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond are sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Burnley’s opponents have a number of injury issues to contend with this weekend, with as many as eight players potentially sidelined.
Marcus Rashford is a doubt after missing United’s midweek win against Sheffield United after hobbling off against Coventry City in the FA Cup at the weekend.
Mason Mount, however, could return despite missing United’s last two games.
