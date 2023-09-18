'Momentum': Vincent Kompany analyses Luca Koleosho's 'exciting' start to his Burnley career

Vincent Kompany is hoping Luca Koleosho can continue to build momentum following the exciting start to his Burnley career.

The winger, who only turned 19 on Friday, has been one of Burnley’s most eye-catching performers during the early stages of the season.

A summer signing from Spanish side Espanyol, the Italian Under-20 international has started all three of Burnley’s league games so far this term.

Given the exciting manner in which he’s started the season, Kompany suggests a starting spot in his side is Koleosho’s to lose.

“We didn’t force it, there was no reason for us to put him ahead of anyone else other than his performances in training and in games,” he said.

“The exciting thing is he’s only just turned 19. We’re not going to build our season around a 19-year-old player but if he’s performing like he is we’re not going to take him off his momentum as well.”

Along with Koleosho, Lyle Foster has been the other star performer and will be bidding to make it three league goals in as many games when Burnley return to action against Nottingham Forest tonight.

The 23-year-old, who also scored on international duty for South Africa, initially struggled following his January move, but Kompany was always confident the striker would come good.

“That’s the reason why I mentioned it can be six days for some, or six months for others,” he said.

“I believe in the players we have, I really do. I believe with the time and opportunity they will perform to the level like Lyle has done. I think there’s more players like him in the squad.

“The hardest part is to get the timing of it right. That’s always the tricky bit. But I have no doubt the conclusion in years to come is that we’ve recruited some very, very good players.

“We’re lucky it’s a good group. We don’t have a lot of outside noise. We have a very loyal fanbase and a town that is behind the club and speaks with one voice. We’ve got people inside the club that are very calm and are hard working. It’s a healthy place.

“There’s not much room for players to escape either. There’s not a lot of influence from agents or from the media that comes to Burnley training ground to shoot the players down. It’s a really good environment to progress and develop.

“We know what success would be this season, but there’s an idea that goes much further than that and we can do the next step of the plan.”

Kompany will also be hoping deadline day signing Mike Tresor will be able to make a similar impact to Koleosho following the winger’s arrival from Genk.

When asked how Tresor has fared since coming in, Kompany said: “Good. It’s a good team to settle into, it’s straight forward.

“There’s been a few new players, so he won’t feel alone in that sense and he’s eager to show his quality to the club and to the fans.”