Ekdal, Vitinho & Ramsey: Burnley injury update ahead of return to action against Nottingham Forest
Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the City Ground on Monday night after the two-week international break.
The Clarets will be out to register their first points of the season after losing their first three games on the bounce against Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively.
Burnley have, however, already recorded a win against Forest in the Carabao Cup, winning 1-0 in their second round tie thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late strike.
During that game Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Vitinho (knee) and Aaron Ramsey (concussion) were all forced to be withdrawn, but two of the three are already back in training and are subsequently available for selection.
“Ekdal we were really fearing the worst case scenario, so in our case it’s still a positive,” Kompany said.
“He’s not going to be fit the next couple of weeks or something, but it’s not what we feared in terms of damage.
“Aaron Ramsey is back, Vitinho is back, so there are a lot of options and a lot of choices.”
Anass Zaroury also returns having served his three-game suspension, although Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) remain sidelined.
The Clarets had 15 players away on international duty, but Kompany has confirmed they’ve all come back with no knocks or injuries.
In terms of the players that stayed behind, Burnley were still able to get some invaluable work into them in readiness for Monday’s league clash.
“Everyone has come back ready to go,” Kompany said.
“The break was still good because whoever was there, there were a few that didn’t go, we got to spend more time working with them and maybe work more specifically and individually.
“We’re just borderline where it’s still interesting. You get teams where everyone is going and you’re left with three or four players and you’re looking at each other and asking ‘what do we do now?’ That’s not where we’re at.
“We still have enough players where we can make it very interesting and good for us to work with players.”