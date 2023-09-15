Aaron Ramsey opens up on how Norwich City & Middlesbrough loan spells led to Burnley move
The 20-year-old enjoyed two stints in the second tier last season, initially making 20 appearances for Norwich City before notching an impressive five goals in 11 games for Middlesbrough.
Prior to his summer move to Turf Moor, the attacking midfielder had only made one cameo for Aston Villa, coming in a Carabao Cup outing against Barrow in August 2021.
“When you’re a youngster you’re playing Under-21s football and it’s completely different to men’s football,” Ramsey told Clarets+.
“I didn’t play too much and then I was thrown into that environment, where you have to adapt to playing week in, week out, which is quite demanding. But when you’re a youngster you just have to take it in your stride.
“It’s really important playing games, having a good coach and being in the right environment to get the best out of yourself.”
Ramsey was part of the Boro side that lost 2-1 to Vincent Kompany’s men in May, the victory that sealed Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League.
Reflecting on his memories of that unforgettable night, Ramsey added: “I remember when they sealed promotion I was just standing there for 10-15 minutes just imagining how that could feel.
“I obviously didn’t know at the time I would be coming here on a permanent but it looked amazing and I can imagine for the fans, the whole club and especially the players how great it was.
“To become champions and the way they did it was amazing, so credit to all the players.”