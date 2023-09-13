'Conscious choice': Why Vincent Kompany is confident Burnley's busy transfer window will pay dividends

Vincent Kompany admits there’s no magic formula to succeeding in the Premier League but believes Burnley’s busy transfer window will give them the best chance.

The deadline day capture of Mike Tresor made it 15 new arrivals for the club during the summer following their promotion from the Championship.

While the Clarets have yet to get off the mark in the league, Kompany believes Burnley’s strategy in the transfer market will pay off in the longer run.

“It’s a conscious choice,” he said.

“You just have to look at the league, you’ll find every flavour at the bottom. There’s teams who have settled in and have not changed, teams who have changed…

“For us, we want to move forward and I’ve seen enough from the team to know we’re making a game out of games and that’s what I want from my team.

“Every game there is something for us and if that continues I’ll believe we will have enough results.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley

“Like against City, this was a game against a very good opponent but there was definitely something in the game for us. Not enough, because the result wasn’t there, but you believe the result will come after time.”

Burnley are now able to boast a strong squad full of depth, as evidenced by their 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup where Kompany opted to make 10 changes.

Despite the changes, the Clarets played in exactly the same style as their so-called strongest XI and deservedly picked up the win thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late strike.

But while Kompany is pleased with the options he now has at his disposal, there’s still a hunger to improve.

“It depends as a coach,” he said, when asked if he’s satisfied with Burnley’s squad depth.

“As long as there are teams that are better than us, we always need to look to see if we can find a way to help the team get better as well, whatever we can do to improve that.

“I’m calm in terms of knowing we’ve built a solid base. Anything we’ll add will only make it stronger.