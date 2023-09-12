News you can trust since 1877
'What the cup is all about': Vincent Kompany relishing Burnley's first ever meeting against Salford City

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley’s cup tie against League Two side Salford City is a fixture his side should relish.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
The Clarets make the trip to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, September 26 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

It comes after Kompany’s men edged past Nottingham Forest in the last round thanks to a late strike from Zeki Amdouni.

Burnley’s 1,350 ticket allocation quickly sold out for the Salford clash in what will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

It’s that anticipation that Kompany is also looking forward to as his Clarets side bid to enjoy another solid cup run, having reached the quarter finals of the FA Cup last term as well as the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

“This is what the cup is about,” he said.

“You play Salford away, it’s a different ground, a different environment and a good away day for the fans.

Salford sprung an upset by beating Championship side Leeds United at their Peninsula Stadium in the last roundSalford sprung an upset by beating Championship side Leeds United at their Peninsula Stadium in the last round
Salford sprung an upset by beating Championship side Leeds United at their Peninsula Stadium in the last round

“We’ve been lucky to have two decent cup runs last season, so we know it’s something the fans enjoy.”

There is an extra dimension to the game in that Kompany, a Manchester City legend, will be facing the side co-owned by the famous Class of 92, which includes the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

But Kompany refused to be drawn on that connection, insisting his only focus now is Burnley and Burnley alone.

“This would enrage a lot of Salford City fans and a lot of Burnley fans, so absolutely not. It’s Burnley Football Club vs Salford,” he said.

“I’m sure the owners of Salford want the fans to be there to support Salford and in our case, I’m representing Burnley and that’s the only thing I’m focused about.”

In other fixture news, Burnley’s postponed trip to Luton Town has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 3.

Kompany’s side were originally scheduled to travel to Kenilworth Road in their first away game of the season, but the fixture had to be postponed due to stadium works.

The Clarets will now face the Hatters in midweek action, sandwiched in between Newcastle United away and Chelsea at home.

