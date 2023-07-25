Mixed reaction as Burnley unveil new yellow away strip ahead of their Premier League return

The Umbro kit is said to be inspired by the fans’ favourite 1994 away shirt and features a Claret stripe running down one side of the shirt.

The new jersey features the club’s betting sponsor and online casino W88 on the front.

“The club are excited to bring to you our Umbro away kit for the 2023/24 season,” the Clarets said.

“Revising a fan favourite 1994 kit, this season’s design gives a modern and clean vision for a new campaign in the Premier League.

“Featuring the W88 sponsor logo, this season's away kit shoot brought the summer vibes to celebrate the vibrant yellow design.”

The away kit, which is priced at £55 for adults, is on sale online and in-store now.

Burnley's new away shirt is now on sale. Picture: Burnley FC

The kit unveil has produced a mixed reaction among Clarets online. Here’s just a selection of comments taken from social media:

Claretnbooze: Like this more than the home kit on first impressions.

Edwardcasidyy: Think it’s stunning one of best we’ve had in a while.

John_Berry95: Could’ve been so much better.

Brad Hodgson: Think I’m the only one who likes this.

Charlotte Rigby: This one's not for me but I'm glad to see that some fans really like it!

Joe Redmond: Seem to be in a minority but I like this more than the home shirt. Probably biased cause yellow my favourite away shirts for us.

Dominic Feeney: Was hoping the away one was going to be better than the home but somehow completely worse. I’ll keep to last season’s beautiful kit.

Will Lancaster: Oh dear. That’s an absolute stinker of a kit.

Joseph Holding: Actually don’t mind it.

American Claret: I actually rate that, to be honest. Looks a lot better on the players than it does on a rack, like most jerseys do. Could be a heck of a lot worse.

