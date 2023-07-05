'Minutes in the tank': Lawrence Vigouroux pleased to make his Burnley bow in pre-season friendly action

The 29-year-old featured as Vincent Kompany’s men kicked off their pre-season friendlies with a 3-2 win against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Jay Rodriguez was on the scoresheet in the behind-closed-doors game at the club’s Barnfield training ground alongside Jez Davies and Michael Mellon.

“It was really enjoyable, it was good to get minutes in the tank and the boys did well, so I’m really pleased,” the goalkeeper told Clarets+.

“I was just ready to play and I just wanted to really try and impress the boys and try and do really well.

“I think it was a really good performance from the team – like in the first-half – and I’m really proud of everyone.”

Vigouroux pictured during his time with Swindon Town

Vigouroux has made the jump to the top flight from League Two, having turned down the offer of a new contract at Brisbane Road to pen a three-year deal at Turf Moor.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham stopper made 152 appearances for Orient and won the club’s player of the season award for the past three years running.

Despite his success in East London, Vigouroux believes there’s plenty of improvements that can be made to his game.

“It’s been good,” he said of his first few days training with his new teammates. “Difficult, but I’m just trying to get rid of old habits that I’ve had in my career.

“We’ve got a really good goalkeeping coach in Jelle (ten Rouwelaar) who has helped me massively so far in the first week.

“I’m really looking forward to the future with him.”

Burnley face further behind-closed-doors games against Championship and League One opposition before travelling to Belgium to face KRC Genk on Saturday, July 22 - a game Vigouroux is looking forward to.

“They’re a massive club in Belgium. If I’m given the opportunity to play then I’ll be ready,” he said.