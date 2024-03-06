Michael Obafemi's loan manager 'delighted' after Burnley man gets off the mark with goal at Ewood Park
The 23-year-old came off the bench at half-time to open the scoring against Blackburn Rovers within eight minutes of the interval.
Millwall were unable to hold onto their lead though, with the game finishing 1-1 following Sammie Szmodics’ equaliser.
It was Obafemi’s sixth appearance for the Lions since making the move to The Den on loan during the January transfer window.
The striker, who only saw 19 minutes of action for the Clarets during the first half of the season, has been hampered by fitness concerns since joining Millwall.
Obafemi underwent major surgery during the summer after suffering a serious hamstring injury while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
But now fighting fit, Obafemi will be hoping this isn’t the last goal he scores between now and the end of the campaign.
“I’m delighted for him, delighted for me to have my number nine score,” Harris said.
“Mike couldn’t start tonight physically, wasn’t able to go again off the back of his 70 minutes at the weekend [against Watford].
“We have to be careful with Mike, he’s our only fit striker and he’s come back from a long injury, so we have to build him in slowly.
“So really pleased with his performance but also where he’s at physically and mentally at the moment. That will do him the world of good to get off the mark.”