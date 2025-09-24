'Means a lot': What pleased Cardiff City's boss most about Burnley cup shock
The Bluebirds secured their spot in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with a shock 2-1 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.
The League One outfit were well worthy of their progression, putting Scott Parker's all-changed side under pressure from the first minute to the last.
Rather than sitting back and soaking up pressure, Barry-Murphy wanted his side to go after the Clarets and be brave – and that’s exactly what transpired
“It means a lot in terms of the way we want to play,” he said. “Coming to a team in the Premier League, we didn’t want to step back and hope for the best. I thought the boys were on the front foot from the off.
“Our pressing was really good. You have to show character all the time in sport, as you do in life. To see the supporters come up here, that shows they are ready to put it in. We did as well.
“It’s great to progress and we take this competition very seriously. I’m really happy to go through.”
