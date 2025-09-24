'Means a lot': What pleased Cardiff City's boss most about Burnley cup shock

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Brian Barry-Murphy felt his Cardiff City got exactly what they deserved after deciding to take the game to Burnley during their cup upset.
placeholder image
Read More
25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for Carabao Cup tie against Card...
Most Popular

The Bluebirds secured their spot in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with a shock 2-1 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

The League One outfit were well worthy of their progression, putting Scott Parker's all-changed side under pressure from the first minute to the last.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rather than sitting back and soaking up pressure, Barry-Murphy wanted his side to go after the Clarets and be brave – and that’s exactly what transpired

“It means a lot in terms of the way we want to play,” he said. “Coming to a team in the Premier League, we didn’t want to step back and hope for the best. I thought the boys were on the front foot from the off.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

“Our pressing was really good. You have to show character all the time in sport, as you do in life. To see the supporters come up here, that shows they are ready to put it in. We did as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Barry-Murphy celebrates with the Cardiff fans at full-time (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
Barry-Murphy celebrates with the Cardiff fans at full-time (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It’s great to progress and we take this competition very seriously. I’m really happy to go through.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Troy Deeney names Burnley hero & ex-Newcastle United ace in Premier League Team of the Week

Related topics:Cardiff CityBrian Barry-MurphyBurnleyScott ParkerCarabao CupLeague OneTurf MoorPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice