'Means a lot': What pleased Cardiff City's boss most about Burnley cup shock

Brian Barry-Murphy felt his Cardiff City got exactly what they deserved after deciding to take the game to Burnley during their cup upset.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bluebirds secured their spot in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with a shock 2-1 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

The League One outfit were well worthy of their progression, putting Scott Parker's all-changed side under pressure from the first minute to the last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than sitting back and soaking up pressure, Barry-Murphy wanted his side to go after the Clarets and be brave – and that’s exactly what transpired

“It means a lot in terms of the way we want to play,” he said. “Coming to a team in the Premier League, we didn’t want to step back and hope for the best. I thought the boys were on the front foot from the off.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

“Our pressing was really good. You have to show character all the time in sport, as you do in life. To see the supporters come up here, that shows they are ready to put it in. We did as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry-Murphy celebrates with the Cardiff fans at full-time (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It’s great to progress and we take this competition very seriously. I’m really happy to go through.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Troy Deeney names Burnley hero & ex-Newcastle United ace in Premier League Team of the Week