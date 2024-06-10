Martin Paterson reunites with former Burnley teammate just two weeks on leaving manager's role
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 37-year-old’s contract with Burton Albion wasn’t renewed at the end of the season despite avoiding relegation from League One.
The Staffordshire club were taken over by the Nordic Football Group and opted to go in a different direction after Paterson had taken the reins on an interim basis.
He’s been replaced by Chelsea youth boss Mark Robinson at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Brewers, who appointed Paterson in January, finished the season one place and two points above the dropzone.
Paterson wasn't without a job for long though as he has joined the coaching staff at Huddersfield Town.
Former Claret Duff was appointed in May and Paterson has returned to the John Smith’s Stadium after enjoying a two-year spell in Yorkshire as a player.
Paterson reunites with Duff having also worked together during their time coaching together at Barnsley and Swansea City.
Speaking to the official club website about the appointment, Duff said: "Martin is a person and coach I know really well from the past too, with an established working relationship and understanding in place, so I’m delighted to have him alongside us once again as well.
“We’re only a few weeks away from the players retuning for the start of pre-season with our first friendly later this month too, and I couldn’t be hungrier and more excited to get the hard work started out on the grass.”
Paterson began his career with Stoke City but made the majority of his appearances for Burnley during a five-year spell between 2008 and 2013.