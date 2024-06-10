Martin Paterson reunites with former Burnley teammate just two weeks on leaving manager's role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Paterson has reunited with his former Burnley teammate Michael Duff just a fortnight after leaving his manager’s role.

The 37-year-old’s contract with Burton Albion wasn’t renewed at the end of the season despite avoiding relegation from League One.

The Staffordshire club were taken over by the Nordic Football Group and opted to go in a different direction after Paterson had taken the reins on an interim basis.

He’s been replaced by Chelsea youth boss Mark Robinson at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers, who appointed Paterson in January, finished the season one place and two points above the dropzone.

Paterson wasn't without a job for long though as he has joined the coaching staff at Huddersfield Town.

Former Claret Duff was appointed in May and Paterson has returned to the John Smith’s Stadium after enjoying a two-year spell in Yorkshire as a player.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Martin Paterson of Huddersfield Town celebrates scoring the opening goal during the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Paterson reunites with Duff having also worked together during their time coaching together at Barnsley and Swansea City.

Speaking to the official club website about the appointment, Duff said: "Martin is a person and coach I know really well from the past too, with an established working relationship and understanding in place, so I’m delighted to have him alongside us once again as well.

“We’re only a few weeks away from the players retuning for the start of pre-season with our first friendly later this month too, and I couldn’t be hungrier and more excited to get the hard work started out on the grass.”