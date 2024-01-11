Ex-Burnley, Huddersfield Town & Stoke City man takes his first managerial role with League One club
The 36-year-old has been appointed the new manager of League One outfit Burton Albion, replacing Dino Maamria who was sacked in December.
Paterson takes the role having recently worked in a coaching capacity alongside another former Claret, Michael Duff, at Swansea City.
“I am excited to join this club and I am fully aware of the passionate fan base having been born and raised in Staffordshire,” Paterson said.
“I have developed my coaching over several years and have extensive experience of being an assistant coach at first team level most recently at Inter Miami, Barnsley and Swansea. I am ready to take this step and make the natural transition to manager.
“I relish the opportunity to work hard and want to have a team that fights for the badge and excites us all.
“My staff and I will work hard to implement a framework and freedom to win games of football for the club and its community.
“I know I have been brought in with a short-term objective to ensure League One survival and I will do everything I can to achieve this.”
Burton currently sit in 17th place in the League One table, five points ahead of the relegation zone.
Paterson began his career with Stoke City but made the majority of his appearances for Burnley during a five-year spell between 2008 and 2013.
The former Northern Ireland international scored 29 goals in 130 appearances during that time before departing for Huddersfield Town.