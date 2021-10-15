Sean Dyche's side have had a tough start to the season, and the odds will certainly be against them in their pursuit of some points on the road.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson turned his attention to the Clarets' clash against the Citizens, and backed the hosts to win 3-0.

Lawro claimed: “Burnley have lost 5-0 on each of their past four visits to Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and FA Cup so they’re probably not looking forward to Saturday very much.

Mark Lawrenson casts Burnley scoreline prediction ahead of Man City clash

“City could be without their Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, depending on whether they make it back from South America in time, but I don't think it will make too much difference to the outcome here.

“Pep Guardiola's side produced an outstanding performance at Anfield last time out and anything similar will see them win easily. Burnley's wait for a first win of the season is going to go on a little longer.”