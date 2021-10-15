Burnley have one of the worst records of any Premier League team after international breaks

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 18, 2021.

The latest research from bettingexpert has revealed that the Clarets have a 20% win-rate having won just two of their 10 matches after each two-week break since the 2018/19 season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have not lost in their last ten league matches following international fixtures, a testament to the condition of their players under Jurgen Klopp after a two-week break.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City boast an 80% win record in post-international matches, though the current champions have fallen to defeat twice from the last ten, losing to Tottenham and Norwich.

Table A

Manchester United have only lost once in that time, which suggests they should have few problems against Leicester on Saturday, particularly as the Foxes have won just three of their last ten immediately following international breaks.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have the worst record of any side in the division, losing eight of their previous ten matches straight after an international break, conceding 21 goals in the process.

Only Brighton have a worse record in terms of post-international victories, with a dismal 10% winning rate.

Squad depth is clearly an important factor when it comes to recovery from national team duty, which perhaps explains why the likes of Leicester and West Ham have typically performed poorly relative to their strong league finishes in recent years.

Table B

Everton are amongst the most consistent teams in games after international breaks, which will give Rafa Benitez cause for optimism ahead of his side’s meeting with West Ham at Goodison Park this weekend.

Chelsea, although they have won 60% of their most recent post-international matches, have let in 17 goals during that period and will be wary of any lapses in concentration at the back.

A bettingexpert spokesperson said: “Liverpool’s superior conditioning and remarkable consistency under Jurgen Klopp means they lead the pile when it comes to Premier League clubs’ record following international breaks.

“Plenty has been said about the disrupting effect mid-season international games can have, and that has clearly been an issue for Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, whose records are relatively unimpressive.