Maxwel Cornet available for Burnley at Manchester City, but Dyche could be without three key players

But Clarets boss Sean Dyche will be without former City youth team skipper Ben Mee, while Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor are both doubts.

Cornet scored four goals in three Champions League appearances against City, while with Lyon, and, three weeks after being forced off with a hamstring problem after a goalscoring full Premier League debut at Leicester, is back in contention after returning from international duty with the Ivory Coast, where he was unused.

Dyche said of his summer recruit: "Maxwel has come through fine and he trained today, full training, so we are expecting him to be available.”

However, Vydra was forced off with injury in action for the Czech Republic in Kazan against Belarus on Monday, while Taylor also has a couple of issues: "We have a few knocks, Vyds has come back with a knock and is touch and go, so we will make a decision.

"Charlie Taylor has had a couple of knocks so is touch and go.

”We will decide tomorrow, he is quite confident with it, but coming out of an international period you don't want people getting re-injured so we will make a call on that.

"Johann (Gudmundsson) has settled down, he had a knock, but he has trained the last few days.

"The only other one we have got missing, not through injury but Covid, is Ben Mee.