Manchester United draw a point in the right direction says Burnley skipper despite mixed emotions

Josh Cullen believes Burnley’s draw against Manchester United is a point in the “right direction” despite admitting to mixed feelings about the result.
Published 28th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Zeki Amdouni’s late penalty ensured Vincent Kompany’s men didn’t leave Old Trafford empty-handed on Saturday.

That would have been incredibly harsh given the Clarets were worthy of their 1-1 draw and perhaps could have even won it.

But with the gap to safety now down to two points, Cullen is pleased Burnley remain in the fight in the hunt for survival.

“There’s a little bit of mixed emotions to be honest,” the 28-year-old told Clarets+.

“Any time you come to Old Trafford, it’s a tough place to come as we know and any point you get should be valuable to the team.

“But on the flipside, I think we had big chances in the game and on another day we could have won it.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in action with Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in action with Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
“You always try and limit the other team to as few chances and create as many as you can yourselves, but with the talent of players they have, they’re going to create chances. Especially at home, it’s inevitable. But Aro [Muric] made some massive saves again and there was some great defending from the lads.

“We created chances of our own so it’s a performance we can take a lot from.

“We’ve said for a while now we’re still in this fight. We’re not dead and buried and we’ve always fully believed that. This is another point in the right direction.”

The games don’t get much easier for the Clarets, who host Newcastle United next week, but with just one defeat in their last eight games their form is as good as it’s been at any point this season.

Cullen added: “We’ve got some tough games to go but we’ve had tough games over the last few weeks, playing against a good Brighton side, going to Sheffield United away which is never an easy game and then coming to Old Trafford as well. Every game is tough in this league.

“We know we’ve got three massive games now against good sides, but we have to take the positives from this game and from what we’ve been building this whole season and believe we can get as many points as we need to stay in the league.”

