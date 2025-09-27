Man City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details

Burnley’s already challenging start to the season takes them to the Etihad today as Scott Parker’s side face Manchester City.

The Clarets will be encouraged by their start to the season, sitting on four points and outside the bottom three, given they’ve already had to face the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, breezed past Huddersfield Town after being pegged back late on to draw 1-1 away at Arsenal last weekend.

Burnley’s record against City is a miserable one, having lost their last 13 encounters.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Burnley's record against Man City doesn't make for pleasant reading - losing their last 13 games (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The match is being held at City’s Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 27. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Jacob Bruun Larsen remains a doubt having missed Burnley’s last two league games with a sore heel picked up on international duty.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined, but Lesley Ugochukwu is available after serving his one-match ban against Nottingham Forest.

As for City, Erling Haaland is likely to be fit despite coming off with a back problem against Arsenal last week, but Rayan Ait-Nouri, Abdukodir Khusanov, Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush are all injured.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“I personally don't see many tougher challenges.

“It’s a football club, players and a coach that have been in and around the elite and world class level for some time, so for sure we've got a big challenge ahead of us.

“But in this early part of the season, five games down, we've come through a lot already and that fills me with big confidence.

“No doubt we're going up against a colossal team and we understand that, and we'll approach it like we have over the last few weeks, when we face this sort of opposition, and hopefully give the best version of ourselves.

“At times we're going to have to suffer, of course we are, but we'll adopt an attitude and a confidence and a belief in ourselves that we can go and show the best version of ourselves and hopefully cause them problems.”

What are the predicted teams?

Man City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Rodri, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster

Who is the referee?

Rob Jones. He’s overseen nine games so far this season, dishing out 29 yellow cards but no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in September 2023 when he sent off Lyle Foster during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Paul Howard is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Man City: 1/7

Draw: 7/1

Burnley: 12/1

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

