Man City boss Pep Guardiola addresses Vincent Kompany's proposed switch from Burnley to Bayern Munich
Guardiola won three league titles for Bayern between 2013 and 2016. He also has huge respect and admiration for Kompany, a player he managed at Manchester City.
Despite Kompany’s relegation with the Clarets this season, Guardiola insists Kompany is a good fit for his former club.
“I don’t know, it’s not confirmed, right? I’m happy with that link, if this happens, that Bayern are linked to Vinny,” he said.
“I have a huge opinion about Vinny, it doesn’t matter if he was relegated with Burnley.
“What I felt when I played against him, and I know him a little bit, I have a high standard opinion about his work, as a person, because of his personality, knowledge about the game and how he handles the media, and many things.
“I would love Bayern to take the best decision, they deserve it, I love that club, I’m in love with Bayern Munich for many, many reasons, especially the people that are still there – and hopefully they can take the best decision.
“If they believe that Vinny is the right decision, from Manchester City, they have a guy that we will support unconditionally.”
Guardiola has previously claimed it is Kompany’s destiny to take over at Man City.
When asked if he thinks that is still the case, he added: “For sure. You will call me when this is going to happen.”
