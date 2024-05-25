Man City boss Pep Guardiola addresses Vincent Kompany's proposed switch from Burnley to Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola has given Burnley boss Vincent Kompany his endorsement ahead of his proposed move to Bayern Munich.

Guardiola won three league titles for Bayern between 2013 and 2016. He also has huge respect and admiration for Kompany, a player he managed at Manchester City.

Despite Kompany’s relegation with the Clarets this season, Guardiola insists Kompany is a good fit for his former club.

“I don’t know, it’s not confirmed, right? I’m happy with that link, if this happens, that Bayern are linked to Vinny,” he said.

“I have a huge opinion about Vinny, it doesn’t matter if he was relegated with Burnley.

“What I felt when I played against him, and I know him a little bit, I have a high standard opinion about his work, as a person, because of his personality, knowledge about the game and how he handles the media, and many things.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City embrace prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I would love Bayern to take the best decision, they deserve it, I love that club, I’m in love with Bayern Munich for many, many reasons, especially the people that are still there – and hopefully they can take the best decision.

“If they believe that Vinny is the right decision, from Manchester City, they have a guy that we will support unconditionally.”

Guardiola has previously claimed it is Kompany’s destiny to take over at Man City.