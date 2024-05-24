Burnley's Manuel Benson handed first ever international call-up as winger opts to represent African country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Manuel Benson has decided to represent Angola on the international level.

The 27-year-old was born in Lokeren, Belgium, but is eligible to represent Angola through his father Jorge Hedilazio, who also represented the country during the 1990s.

Benson represented Belgium at Under-19 and Under-21 level but has now received a call-up to Angola’s senior squad for June’s World Cup qualifiers.

Explaining his decision, Benson told the club’s official website: "I have the double nationality through my father who was born in Angola. He was also a player too for Lokeren and for Angola a while back.

"It means a lot to me and my family. It's a choice we made a while ago, but it's not always been the right circumstances. So, for it now to be official and represent the country that my dad represented is a huge honour and it brings a lot of emotions and joy to my family.

"I’m excited to finally go there and live the experience with the squad and meet the Angolan people. Being a player in the national team brings a lot of pride and joy, I'm really looking forward to it.

"There will be some tough games for us, but my main focus is helping and contributing as much as I can to the team and hopefully enter the break with two victories."

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Manuel Benson of Burnley FC during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Angola face Eswatini on Friday, June 7 before taking on Cameroon on Tuesday, June 11.

Ranked 94 in the world, Angola drew their opening two qualifiers against Cape Verde and Mauritius respectively.