'We'll see': Door seemingly open for Burnley goalkeeper to return to loan club
The 27-year-old has spent the season with Aarhus in the Danish top flight, where the Clarets stopper has made 22 appearances.
Peacock-Farrell’s contract was due to expire this summer but Burnley recently confirmed in its retained list that they had exercised the one-year option in his deal.
Despite this, Aarhus boss Uwe Rosler appeared to suggest there’s still a chance of Peacock-Farrell returning next term.
“Have we said that he will not be here next season?,” Rosler said in a post-match press conference after Aarhus’ 3-2 win against FC Copenhagen.
“I’m not saying anything, I’m not saying anything. I just want to make sure you guys are quoting correctly.
“He’s going back to Burnley because they exercised their option and then we’ll see. I won’t say more than that.
“I have not been allowed to say more and I will not say more. He goes back to Burnley and starts pre-season with them.
“That’s their right and we’ll see.”
The Northern Irishman has previously talked openly about how much he was enjoying life in Scandinavia.
He said: "It's really nice, a beautiful country, a great city. It feels very natural and there's been no issues settling."
When asked why more UK-based players don’t fancy trying their hand playing overseas, Peacock-Farrell added: "I'm not sure why. Maybe it's a cultural thing but maybe it's because the Premier League is here and everyone wants to come.
"I had a couple of options in England and this one really stood out in terms of a different way of football.”
