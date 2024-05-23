Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The manager of Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Danish loan club has seemingly kept the door open for the goalkeeper’s return.

The 27-year-old has spent the season with Aarhus in the Danish top flight, where the Clarets stopper has made 22 appearances.

Peacock-Farrell’s contract was due to expire this summer but Burnley recently confirmed in its retained list that they had exercised the one-year option in his deal.

Despite this, Aarhus boss Uwe Rosler appeared to suggest there’s still a chance of Peacock-Farrell returning next term.

“Have we said that he will not be here next season?,” Rosler said in a post-match press conference after Aarhus’ 3-2 win against FC Copenhagen.

“I’m not saying anything, I’m not saying anything. I just want to make sure you guys are quoting correctly.

“He’s going back to Burnley because they exercised their option and then we’ll see. I won’t say more than that.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England.

“I have not been allowed to say more and I will not say more. He goes back to Burnley and starts pre-season with them.

“That’s their right and we’ll see.”

The Northern Irishman has previously talked openly about how much he was enjoying life in Scandinavia.

He said: "It's really nice, a beautiful country, a great city. It feels very natural and there's been no issues settling."

When asked why more UK-based players don’t fancy trying their hand playing overseas, Peacock-Farrell added: "I'm not sure why. Maybe it's a cultural thing but maybe it's because the Premier League is here and everyone wants to come.