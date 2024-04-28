Man charged with tragedy chanting during Burnley's game with Manchester United
Footage circulated on social media on Saturday evening after a fan, housed in the away end at Old Trafford, appeared to mock the Munich air disaster.
The incident occurred as Burnley supporters celebrated Zeki Amdouni’s late equaliser during the 1-1 draw.
Police have now confirmed Nathan Rawlinson, 44, from Bacup, has been charged in relation to the incident.
“We can confirm that we have charged Nathan Rawlinson (25/08/1979) of Bacup, Lancashire with Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 and has since been bailed,” Greater Manchester Police said.
“This charge is after our specialist operational football investigation team made an arrest of a man in the away section of the Old Trafford crowd who was tragedy chanting yesterday towards the end of the Manchester United v Burnley fixture.
“As we have enforced recently, continued incidents of tragedy chanting by anyone will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.
“We understand the interest this case will have generated but it is imperative that the suspect has a fair trial so members of the public must refrain from engaging in conversations online, at least until proceedings have concluded. Previously circulated videos should be removed.”
Burnley FC strongly condemned the behaviour in a statement released last night.
“We are aware of offensive footage currently circulating on social media from the away end of today’s fixture at Old Trafford,” the Clarets said in a statement.
“Tragedy related gesturing and chanting is completely unacceptable and Burnley Football Club take a zero-tolerance approach.
“We will continue to work with Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Police and Manchester United to help identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.”
The plane crash on February 6, 1958, claimed the lives of eight Busby Babes and three Old Trafford staff.
Eight sports journalists also lost their lives when United's chartered plane crashed on take-off in terrible weather at Munich-Riem Airport following a European Cup tie in Belgrade against Red Star. In total 23 people died in the tragic incident.
Only earlier this month an Everton fan was convicted for a similar offence following the Toffees’ game at Old Trafford in March.
Mark Finnigan was subsequently handed a three-year football banning order which prevents him from attending games.
