Burnley FC release statement after fan caught mocking Munich air disaster during Manchester United game
Footage circulated on social media on Saturday evening of a fan in Burnley’s away end celebrating Zeki Amdouni’s late equaliser during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
He could clearly be seen to be making a gesture with his arms while appearing to mouth “Munich” towards the home section.
Burnley have blasted the behaviour as “completely unacceptable” and will now work with the relevant bodies to help identify the person involved.
“We are aware of offensive footage currently circulating on social media from the away end of today’s fixture at Old Trafford,” the Clarets said in a statement.
“Tragedy related gesturing and chanting is completely unacceptable and Burnley Football Club take a zero-tolerance approach.
“We will continue to work with Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Police and Manchester United to help identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.”
The plane crash on February 6, 1958, claimed the lives of eight Busby Babes and three Old Trafford staff.
Eight sports journalists also lost their lives when United's chartered plane crashed on take-off in terrible weather at Munich-Riem Airport following a European Cup tie in Belgrade against Red Star. In total 23 people died in the tragic incident.
Only earlier this month an Everton fan was convicted for a similar offence following the Toffees’ game at Old Trafford in March.
Mark Finnigan was subsequently handed a three-year football banning order which prevents him from attending games.
