Mainz v Burnley: Kick-off time & how you can watch final friendly ahead of Manchester City opener

Vincent Kompany’s men jet off to Germany to face Bundesliga outfit Mainz as part of their final preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The Clarets make their return to the top flight on Friday, August 11 when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

But before that, they have one final friendly to navigate. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When and where does the game take place?

The game is being hosted at Mainz’ MEWA Arena on Saturday, August 5. Kick-off is at 2.30pm UK time.

What do we know about Mainz?

MAINZ, GERMANY - MARCH 25: General view outside the stadium prior to an international friendly match between Germany and Peru at MEWA Arena on March 25, 2023 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Mainz play in the Bundesliga, the top tier of German football.

Managed by former player Bo Svensson, the club finished in ninth place last season.

They play at the 34,000 capacity MEWA Arena, based in the Rhineland region of Germany.

Mainz begin their league campaign on Sunday, August 20 when they face Union Berlin away from home, which will be a tricky opener given their opponents qualified for the Champions League last season.

Before that, Svensson's side face SV Elversberg in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday, August 12.

Is the friendly being streamed?

Yes, it is being shown by Clarets+. Supporters in the UK, Ireland or Channel Islands will be able to buy a match pass for £4.99 to watch live footage of the game. The stream will begin at 2.15pm.

What’s the latest team news?

Jacob Bruun Larsen could make his first Burnley outing following the completion of his season-long loan move from Hoffenheim.

The 24-year-old became the club’s ninth addition of the summer last Thursday but didn’t feature in the 1-1 draw against Real Betis the following day.

Elsewhere, trialist Andros Townsend will be out to impress once again in a bid to earn himself a contract at Turf Moor, having already featured in the games against Genk, Benfica and Betis.

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town – 3-2 win

Burton Albion – 1-0 win

Port Vale – 3-1 win

Sheffield Wednesday – 3-0 win

KRC Genk – 2-0 defeat

Benfica - 2-0 win