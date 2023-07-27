News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Danish winger becomes Burnley's NINTH summer signing after sealing loan switch

Burnley have completed the signing of winger Jacob Bruun Larsen from Hoffenheim.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Nick Pope recalls 'mad time' when Burnley had three England international goalke...

The 24-year-old, who will spend the season on loan at Turf Moor, becomes the club’s ninth addition of the summer.

The Denmark international previously spent four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, where he won the German Cup and German Super Cup, making 29 appearances in total and scoring twice.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He’s since made a further 50 outings for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, netting five times.

The wide man is another player well-known to Vincent Kompany having played under him at Anderlecht during a loan spell during the 2020/2021 campaign.

“I’m really happy and excited to be here,” Bruun Larsen told the club’s official website.

“I wanted to come to Burnley, the whole project really inspired me and as soon as I heard of the possibility, I knew it was what I wanted to do.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 30: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Hoffenheim runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and TSG Hoffenheim at RheinEnergieStadion on October 30, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 30: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Hoffenheim runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and TSG Hoffenheim at RheinEnergieStadion on October 30, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 30: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Hoffenheim runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and TSG Hoffenheim at RheinEnergieStadion on October 30, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a dream for me to be here and get the opportunity to play in the Premier League. I hope we can do great things this season and I’m really looking forward to it now.”

Bruun Larsen has been capped six times by his country, having also represented them at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Clarets have now made nine new signings this summer, albeit two of them were loanees from last season whose deals were made permanent in Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi.

Dara O’Shea, Lawrence Vigouroux, Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho have also joined Bruun Larsen in making the switch to East Lancashire.

Related topics:BurnleyTurf Moor