Danish winger becomes Burnley's NINTH summer signing after sealing loan switch

The 24-year-old, who will spend the season on loan at Turf Moor, becomes the club’s ninth addition of the summer.

The Denmark international previously spent four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, where he won the German Cup and German Super Cup, making 29 appearances in total and scoring twice.

He’s since made a further 50 outings for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, netting five times.

The wide man is another player well-known to Vincent Kompany having played under him at Anderlecht during a loan spell during the 2020/2021 campaign.

“I’m really happy and excited to be here,” Bruun Larsen told the club’s official website.

“I wanted to come to Burnley, the whole project really inspired me and as soon as I heard of the possibility, I knew it was what I wanted to do.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 30: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Hoffenheim runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and TSG Hoffenheim at RheinEnergieStadion on October 30, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

“It’s a dream for me to be here and get the opportunity to play in the Premier League. I hope we can do great things this season and I’m really looking forward to it now.”

Bruun Larsen has been capped six times by his country, having also represented them at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Clarets have now made nine new signings this summer, albeit two of them were loanees from last season whose deals were made permanent in Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi.