New director appointed to the board of holding company that owns Burnley FC

Vlad Torgovnik, an American-based businessman, has been appointed director of Burnley FC Holdings Ltd.

He is the chief information officer (CIO) of Millennium Management, where he is responsible for technology infrastructure, operations and middle office functions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has bases in cities across the world, including New York, London, Singapore, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.

Prior to joining Millennium in 2011, Torgovnik worked at the Bank of America. He also worked for JP Morgan between 1992 and 2001.

The club’s chairman Alan Pace believes Torgovnik’s “expertise” will prove invaluable.

“We are delighted to welcome Vlad to the board of Burnley FC Holdings Ltd,” Pace said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 01, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His extensive knowledge, expertise and valuable experience will really help us drive our vision forward.”

The club’s statement added: “Burnley FC Holdings Ltd, the holding company associated with Burnley Football Club, announced today that Vlad Torgovnik will join the board as a new director.

“Bringing with him a wealth of experience having spent over a decade as chief information officer and member of the senior management team at one of the world’s largest investment management firms, Vlad’s responsibility for technology infrastructure, operations and middle office functions, make him a valuable asset to the board.

“With over 30 years of experience in technology, Vlad has previously held various CIO positions within both investment and consumer banking and in 2006 was recognised as the Capital Markets CIO of the Year by Bankers Magazine.