Lyle Foster returns early to Burnley after being formally withdrawn from South Africa squad

Lyle Foster has returned to Burnley early after suffering an injury while away on international duty with South Africa.

The 24-year-old sustained a knee injury after scoring during Bafana Bafana’s 5-0 rout of Congo on Friday.

Manager Hugo Broos was hopeful of having Foster available for Tuesday night’s return fixture, but after undergoing scans the striker has been formally withdrawn from the squad.

According to South Africa’s team doctor Tshepo Molobi, the injury isn’t as severe as initially thought but it’s still bad enough to rule him out of tomorrow’s African Cup of Nations qualifier.

“Fortunately, the nature of the injury does not require surgery,” Molobi said.

“However, time has to be afforded to him for proper rehabilitation and this is why he has been ruled out of the match on Tuesday.”

In a statement, the South African FA confirmed Foster is now on his way back to the UK to return to Gawthorpe.

“As part of the precautionary measures, Foster did not travel with the team to Brazzaville to allow him to rejoin his English club Burnley for early rehabilitation,” the statement said.

Footage was posted to social media of Foster being loaded onto a stretcher after being involved in a nasty collision with the Congolese goalkeeper during Friday’s game.

The striker had earlier got back on the scoresheet during the resounding win, steering home from close range into the back of an empty net.

The result puts Bafana Bafana in second place in their qualifying group, level on points with leaders Uganda after three games.