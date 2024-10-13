South Africa boss issues Lyle Foster update after Burnley striker suffers injury scare on international duty
The Clarets were dealt an injury scare on Friday when the 24-year-old was stretched off the pitch during Bafana Bafana’s 5-0 thrashing of Congo in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
Footage was posted to social media of Foster being loaded onto a stretcher after being involved in a nasty collision with the Congolese goalkeeper.
The striker had earlier got back on the scoresheet during the resounding win, steering home from close range into the back of an empty net.
The result puts Bafana Bafana in second place in their qualifying group, level on points with leaders Uganda after three games.
South Africa travel to Congo on Tuesday for the return fixture – and while Foster is a doubt for the game, Broos didn’t seem too concerned by his injury.
“Lyle, I think I never saw him so sharp like today, I saw it already this week and I went to him and said you are sharp, you should keep that,” he said, as quoted by GOAL.
“We will see what it will be for Tuesday and let’s hope that our medical team has some magic hands that he can recover for Tuesday. He just had a knock on his leg, so it’s nothing bad, but he had blood on his muscle, he couldn’t really walk.
“But we have three days, it’s not much but it’s possible, so let’s see what happens with Lyle in the next few days.
“If we have to change, I can tell you now that I have full confidence in Iqraam Rayners. That guy when he has to play on Tuesday, he will be ready, I am sure.”
Foster has struggled for form for Burnley this season, scoring just once in nine appearances in the Championship.
If the striker is missing for the game against Sheffield Wednesday following the end of the international break, Zian Flemming would be the natural replacement. Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji are two other options.
Hountondji was also in scoring form on Friday as he netted his first ever international goal during Benin’s 3-0 win over Rwanda.
