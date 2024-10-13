'Big challenge': Scott Parker discusses rebuilding Burnley's winning mentality after Premier League woes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets have made a good start to the 2024/25 season, sitting third in the table and just one point adrift of top spot.
Burnley have won five of their nine games so far this term, while their only defeat came at Sunderland back in August amid the chaotic final few weeks of the transfer window.
After losing regularly in the Premier League last season, Parker always felt it would take time to change the players’ mindset.
But the Clarets boss has been pleased with the progress made to date.
“I’ve been in that situation before, both as a player and certainly as a coach,” he said.
“Last year takes a massive effect on one’s psychological element as a team and as a group of players when you’re not winning many games.
“There’s a big challenge there, of course, when you’re fighting for some air but then all of a sudden, within four or five week pre-season and summer break, you come back and all of a sudden you’re expected to win most games.
“Of course you have the quality, but winning becomes a habit. Changing that mindset from where it was or where it has been to the current situation, there are challenges there for sure.
“I think the lads have been brilliant with that. It’s a new group so some of them bear no scars, which makes it easier, but the boys have been first class with that side of it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.