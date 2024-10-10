'Felt at home': Sam Vokes reflects on his time at Burnley, Sean Dyche and strike partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Claret Sam Vokes has reflected on his spell at Burnley as the best times of his career.

The 34-year-old, who is currently plying his trade in League One with Wycombe Wanderers, first joined the Clarets on loan during the 2011/12 season.

It was one of six loan spells away from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the striker, but the following year he finally found a permanent home when he made the move to Turf Moor for a fee of just £350,000.

The Wales international went on to spend seven years with the club, scoring 56 goals in 230 appearances.

“I loved my time at Burnley,” Vokes said. “I could reflect on that as the best time of my career during my stay at the club.

“I originally joined them on loan from Wolves and it was at a time where I was looking for a new home and I definitely found that in Burnley. It was a great dressing room, a great group of lads and that was reflected on the pitch with our results.

“Gaining promotion with Burnley the first time was special because no-one expected us to do anything that season – and then the second time we were favourites, so it was two different mentalities, but it was an amazing time to be at Burnley.”

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 30: Sam Vokes of Burnley applauds fans after his sides victory in the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Vokes, who won promotion from the Championship twice during his time at Turf Moor, owes much of his success in East Lancashire to Sean Dyche.

He added: “Sean was a great manager at Burnley and he was someone that I always got on well with and who believed in me.

“His style of football suited me and that helped embed my feeling of being at home in Burnley because he put the trust in me.

“Also, during that time, I had great strike partnerships with the likes of Danny Ings, Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes, all players who were having the same development as me at the club, so it felt good.

“Sean Dyche grew the club from strength to strength and he took the club to heights that you’d never have dreamt of being a Burnley player.”

Vokes was speaking exclusively to Skybet.