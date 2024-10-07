23 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's derby draw against Preston North End at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:32 BST
A crowd of 20,816 watched on as Burnley were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Preston North End at Turf Moor on Saturday.

There wasn’t a great deal to cheer about for Scott Parker’s men as they struggled to create chances against their Lancashire rivals.

Nevertheless, the stalemate extended Burnley’s unbeaten run to six games and they sit just a point off top spot heading into the international break.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

