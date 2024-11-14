Lyle Foster return date pushed back as Burnley remain without long-term absentees

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lyle Foster is still a “few weeks” away from returning for Burnley according to Scott Parker.
Read More
Verdict: Burnley leave it late as they fail to convince during timely Swansea Ci...

The Clarets chief had recently claimed the striker could be back after the international break, all being fit and well.

But after undergoing a recent scan, it appears the 24-year-old still has a way to go in his recovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after Foster suffered a knee injury while in action for South Africa during the October international break.

“Lyle will still be a few weeks,” Parker said. “He had a big injury, so it will be a few weeks. But Joe Worrall is in the right place.

“We’ve got some big players on the treatment table, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond...they’re moving in the right direction and hopefully we can get them back and they can also help and add to what we need.”

The likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and Manuel Benson also remain on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Lyle Foster of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if Mike Tresor features on Burnley’s return to action against Bristol City on Saturday, November 23.

The winger has been out for a number of months but has been back in training for a few weeks now, with Parker recently claiming Tresor is close to being “selectable”.

Speaking before the recent trip to Millwall, Parker said: “We’ve been getting him out and getting him up to speed to get some work into him, so hopefully – fingers crossed – he stays fit like he has done, gets some more game time and training time and we will make that call in the coming weeks.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyJoe WorrallSouth Africa
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice