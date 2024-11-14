Lyle Foster return date pushed back as Burnley remain without long-term absentees
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets chief had recently claimed the striker could be back after the international break, all being fit and well.
But after undergoing a recent scan, it appears the 24-year-old still has a way to go in his recovery.
It comes after Foster suffered a knee injury while in action for South Africa during the October international break.
“Lyle will still be a few weeks,” Parker said. “He had a big injury, so it will be a few weeks. But Joe Worrall is in the right place.
“We’ve got some big players on the treatment table, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond...they’re moving in the right direction and hopefully we can get them back and they can also help and add to what we need.”
The likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix and Manuel Benson also remain on the sidelines.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Tresor features on Burnley’s return to action against Bristol City on Saturday, November 23.
The winger has been out for a number of months but has been back in training for a few weeks now, with Parker recently claiming Tresor is close to being “selectable”.
Speaking before the recent trip to Millwall, Parker said: “We’ve been getting him out and getting him up to speed to get some work into him, so hopefully – fingers crossed – he stays fit like he has done, gets some more game time and training time and we will make that call in the coming weeks.”