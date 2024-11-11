Verdict: Burnley leave it late as they fail to convince during timely Swansea City win

It might not have been convincing, it might not have even been particularly pretty, but this was a big three points for Burnley.

Scott Parker’s side were a couple of minutes away from extending their winless run to five games, while their wait for a goal had already extended to over six hours by the time Jay Rodriguez stuck away his last-gasp penalty.

But thanks to that late bit of drama, things look decidedly better for the Clarets. Far from perfect, of course, and we’ll soon get into that. But picking up three points prior to the international break was absolutely key, to lift the mood more than anything.

Goal shy

It’s fair to say entertainment has been in short supply in recent weeks. Even with this goal, the Clarets have still only scored nine times in their last 13 games. Their last five games read 1-1, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0 and 1-0 again.

If Burnley are regularly coming out on top in those close encounters, the dissenting voices won’t be quite so loud. But in the midst of a four-game run without a win, and slipping seven points adrift of the top two prior to kick-off, a victory was absolutely paramount.

Parker is right to say the performance was better than we’ve seen for much of the season, it was. Chance creation was improved, they produced 20 shots on goal and seven on target, albeit many of those were hopeful efforts from long range.

But it was still largely sluggish, to be excused perhaps, given their busy week of travelling, and largely uninspiring.

While Parker points to an improved Expected Goals (xG) of 1.91, which is their highest total of the season to date, it does of course include the penalty. Their xG from open play was only 0.5.

Again, these numbers mean little if you’ve got the quality to stick away chances when they arise, but Burnley still continue to lack in that particular department.

The clearest example of this is when Zian Flemming failed to even hit the target with his free header when he was picked out by Lucas Pires’ corner early into the first half. Had that gone in, there’s no doubt this would have been a different game.

But other than that, there weren’t a great deal of other clear-cut chances. Jaidon Anthony, who looked the most likely to make something happen in the attacking third, curled one just wide from range, as former Claret Lawrence Vigouroux scampered across his goal. But it wasn’t until the dying minutes until Vigouroux was tested again when CJ Egan-Riley – defensively impressive once again – brought out a superb reaction stop from his close-range header.

Deeper issues

Burnley do have excuses for their lacklustre offering. They’ve played four of their last five games away from home, they’ve travelled to and from Millwall and West Brom in the last week and Swansea, who played on Tuesday night compared to Burnley’s Thursday, had two extra days to prepare.

If this was a one-off, you’d give them the benefit of the doubt. But this type of performance has been a recurring theme of the season, especially since those two early wins when they blew away Luton Town and Cardiff with a squad that has since been decimated.

The longer the game wore on, the more you sensed Swansea felt they could snatch the win against the run of play.

They had a huge chance to do exactly that when substitute Liam Cullen headed Josh Key’s cross back across goal, past James Trafford and seemingly into the back of the net, only for Maxime Esteve to save Burnley’s blushes with a heroic last-ditch clearance just as the ball looked set to cross the line.

To Burnley’s credit, they stuck at it, they kept going and they kept going. You could sense the frustrations inside Turf Moor, and rightfully so, but the players didn’t let it affect them. They kept going right until the very end and they finally got their reward deep into stoppage time.

It was perhaps fitting that the winning moment came from the penalty spot, because you never truly felt Burnley were going to score another way.

Swansea can have no real complaints with the penalty awarding though, Matt Grimes’ hand was way above his head as Rodriguez attempted to scramble Bashir Humphreys’ cross towards goal.

While the referee took an age to make up his mind, he clearly thought long and hard over the decision, he eventually pointed to the spot and Rodriguez – off the bench – did the rest, sending Vigouroux the wrong way to send the Clarets faithful into raptures.

In truth, it was more a sense of relief than it was jubilation. But it will have been a big moment for Jay Rod, who hasn’t exactly been blessed with much game time so far this season.

Staying in touch

So as we head into the November international break, where exactly are Burnley at? The simple answer to that is: fourth and four points adrift of the top two.

That is perhaps the biggest takeaway from this win, the need for Burnley to stay in touch with the early pacesetters. It’s still early days but a six-point gap would have been a big one, even at this stage.

Defensively Burnley have been imperious. Shipping just six goals in 15 games is some record and is worthy of celebration.

But at the other end of the pitch, the Clarets are yet to truly click. Tactically they appear stifled and restrained and certain players, none more so than Luca Koleosho, look a shadow of their former selves.

There’s a lot of work to be done, but Burnley have kept themselves within touching distance.