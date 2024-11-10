'Relief': Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's last-gasp win against Swansea City

Scott Parker admitted there is a big sense of relief after his Burnley side left it late to beat Swansea City at the death.

It looked as though the Clarets were heading for another frustrating day at the office as their woes in front of goal continued – with their wait for a goal stretching to over six hours’ worth of football.

While Parker’s men created some good chances, their quality was once again found wanting in the final third.

“There’s definitely a sense of relief if we’re being honest,” Parker said.

“I thought we were very good today, our general all-round game…in the first-half they caused us some problems but the game ebbs and flows and we probably lacked a little bit of an intensity about us.

“Maybe that was down to a three-game week. We’ve probably been on the wrong end of the fixture schedule this week. That’s not an excuse, but it’s a quick turnaround playing on a Sunday after a Thursday game when Swansea played on Tuesday, so they had a few days on us and you probably saw that a little bit.

Scott Parker celebrates with the Burnley fans at full-time following the late win against Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Half-time comes and there wasn’t much detail from my side in terms of tactical elements, it was more about the psychological element and what we needed to bring.

“I thought we were every bit of that, because the second-game was a totally different game. They’re an extreme team that want to play, but we’ve reduced them to going a bit long.

“In terms of the general numbers, we had 20 shots, seven on target, xG at where it is, we’re moving in the right direction and those numbers are very pleasing.

“But of course, there’s no denying when you get into the back end of the game you’re starting to think it might be another day where you only come away with a draw.”

Zian Flemming squandered Burnley’s best chance of the game, failing to hit the target with a free header during the first-half.

Had that gone in, Parker knows it would have been a completely different game.

“Zian’s chance in the first-half is a big chance,” Parker added. “Second-half we had one from the corner as well when CJ Egan-Riley is denied by the goalkeeper, who pulls off a big save.

“We probed and we created chances. Of course there are still elements in our game in the final third where we lacked that final bit of detail in terms of hitting the target or showing a bit of composure, but it’s the polar opposite of where we were three or four weeks ago. Back then we were not a team creating the volume of chances we’ve just created.

“Against Swansea, we created the chances, it was just the final bit at the end. But we were well worthy of the three points.

“It comes in the dying seconds, but anyone watching that game and anyone looking at the general numbers, we were well worthy of it.”