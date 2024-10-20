Lyle Foster facing spell on the sidelines for Burnley as Zian Flemming grasps his opportunity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The striker was forced to return to Gawthorpe early after suffering a knee injury while in action over the international break for South Africa.
While the setback isn’t as serious as first feared, Scott Parker will still be without the 24-year-old’s services for “some weeks”.
“Initially we thought there was a big injury there in terms of how we saw it on camera, but that’s not the case,” Burnley’s head coach said after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.
“But for sure Lyle will be out for some weeks. At this present moment in time we will keep monitoring it, keep managing it and see how quickly we can turn it around because we need him.”
The man who took his spot in the side at Hillsborough on Saturday, Zian Flemming, certainly seized his opportunity.
The forward, who was only starting for the second time this season, led the line superbly as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a commanding victory in South Yorkshire.
The Dutchman, who was hampered by injury early on after joining from Millwall, will now be hoping for a consistent run of starts in Foster’s absence.
“Flem was incredible. He was every bit of the player we bought,” Parker said.
“He gave us a real presence, he led the line really well in terms of his hold up play and he was probably a little bit unlucky with the chance he had when Browny [Josh Brownhill] scores as well. He was a constant threat, so I was delighted with him.
“I’m sometimes reluctant to sit in this position and highlight one individual because ultimately, to a man everyone was superb.
“But he comes into the team, it’s still a new club and a new environment and I thought he was absolutely superb.
“He’s got an eye for a goal, he’s got really good habits in and around the box, his general play in terms of bringing others into play was a real catalyst into why we looked a bit more dominant in the final third.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.