Luton Town v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first league win

Burnley will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season when they take on fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town.

The Clarets make the trip to Kenilworth Road having claimed just one point from their opening six games of the campaign.

Vincent Kompany’s men suffered their fifth defeat at the weekend, losing 2-0 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

As for their opponents, Luton claimed their first ever Premier League victory with a 2-1 win away to Sean Dyche’s Everton.

It leaves Rob Edwards’ side in 17th place in the table on four points.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Luton’s Kenilworth Road Stadium on Tuesday, October 3. Kick-off is at 7.45pm. The fixture was initially due to be played back in August but it had to be rescheduled owing to ground improvements.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture has not been selected for live coverage. Four English sides are in Champions League action over Tuesday and Wednesday night.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley will be boosted by the return of Lyle Foster, who has served his three-match suspension for the red card he was shown against Nottingham Forest.

He’s likely to come straight back into the starting line-up, allowing Zeki Amdouni to drop back into his favoured number 10 role.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

As for Luton, they will be without a player Burnley were linked with this summer in Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has been sidelined for a few months with a hamstring issue.

Ross Barkley also missed a potential reunion with his former side Everton at the weekend, also due to a hamstring injury.

Jordan Clark, Dan Potts and Gabe Osho are also missing.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s not going to be easy for any of the promoted teams, us included.

“In every game we’re being pushed to our limits, opportunities not taken and mistakes made and being punished.

“When we’re playing those games there’s something in there for us, so we’ve just got to keep believing and focus on making sure we start every game with a feeling we can get a result.

“We have that expectation for ourselves for every game. We were used to it last season as well, so it’s not necessarily bad.

“As you approach the game, you know we have to prepare well and believe in the fact we can score the goals and defend when we need to defend.

“These games shouldn’t be any different in terms of mindset. The outside world might have a different view of the game but for us we have to approach every game the same way.”

What are the predicted teams?

Luton: Kaminski, Burke, Lockyer, Bell, Kabore, Doughty, Nakamba, Mpenzu, Brown, Ogbene, Morris

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Amdouni, Tresor, Koleosho, Foster

Who is the referee?

Peter Bankes. He’s officiated four games so far this season, dishing out 22 yellow cards and one red. The last time he took charge of a Burnley game was last season’s 3-0 away win against QPR.

What are the latest odds?

Luton: 7/4

Draw: 9/4

Burnley: 8/5