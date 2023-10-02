Burnley boss Vincent Kompany weighs in on VAR following controversy during Tottenham v Liverpool game

Vincent Kompany believes football must work to make VAR better following this weekend’s officiating controversy.

The technology failed to overturn an incorrect offside decision during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

PGMOL, the governing body for referees, has said the decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal was "a significant human error".

Still images of the incident showed Tottenham defender Cristian Romero playing Diaz onside.

The disallowed goal came when the match was level but with Jurgen Klopp’s side down to 10 men after Curtis Jones had been controversially sent off following VAR intervention.

The VAR officials were stood down from duty for the rest of the weekend.

In a statement, Liverpool said that explanation is "unacceptable" and called for a "review with full transparency".

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Lyle Foster of Burnley goal scored during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England.

The Reds also said they will "explore the range of options available given the clear need for escalation and resolution".

Burnley have been on the wrong end of a VAR call themselves this season when Lyle Foster’s strike was ruled out during the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, when Sander Berge was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball during the build-up.

When asked if he’s lost trust in the technology ahead of Tuesday night’s rearranged fixture against Luton Town, Kompany said: “I think we’ve gone down a road now where this is it, we’ve got to make this the best we can.

“It’s tough because we’ve also had the same situation with VAR this season and when you’re on the wrong end of it, it really hurts.

“But I still think the approach of being open about this…I want to maybe discuss the other side of it, which is every time you make a decision in this country you get an extensive report about it, be open about it, admitting to mistakes and apologising for it and as much as you have no understanding when it happens to you, I still think it’s the right way to go about it.