Luca Koleosho on making his Burnley debut, Man City defeat & being left speechless by Erling Haaland

Luca Koleosho believes Burnley will only improve and get better from their opening night defeat to Manchester City.

The Clarets’ return to the top flight ended in a 3-0 defeat to the reigning champions on Friday night, despite what was largely an encouraging display.

Summer signing Koleosho, one of seven debutants on the night, was encouraged by how Vincent Kompany’s side performed.

“I think we had our moments but obviously we’re playing against the best team in the world right now. I just think we’re going to get better and improve on this,” he told Clarets+.

“The mentality was to go and win. There’s 30-something games, it’s a long season, but we have to take it one at a time and try and win.

“The manager at half-time just told us to keep pushing and keep fighting. Obviously we were 2-0 down but we couldn’t keep our heads down, we just had to play with the same intensity and try and get back in the game and not let it slip from us.”

The 18-year-old made the move to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee from Spanish side Espanyol earlier this summer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Phil Foden of Manchester City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Luca Koleosho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The winger enjoyed his first experience of playing in front of Burnley’s home fans and has settled in well to life in East Lancashire.

“It’s an amazing stadium with amazing fans,” he said. “I felt the presence as soon as I walked out.

“It was an amazing atmosphere overall.

“I’m loving it. I love all the players, the coaches. From day one they integrated me very fast and I’m very comfortable with everybody. I’m just loving it over here.”

The game ultimately belonged to Erling Haaland, who continued his impressive form from last season with a first-half brace.

He was well marshalled in the main but on the two occasions chances fell for him during the opening half, the Norwegian stuck them away with aplomb.

“He’s the best striker in the world,” Koleosho said. “If you give him opportunities he will punish you. I have no words.